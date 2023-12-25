Enjoy the 2024 New Year Countdown and Sunrise Festival in Haeundae

Haeundae Beach is set to once again welcome thousands of citizens to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome in the Year of the Dragon.

At the beginning of every year, a sculpture symbolizing the New Year is installed at Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach, providing the perfect photo-taking spot for visitors wishing to mark the beginning of the New Year.

The sunrise is expected at around 7:32 a.m. on January 1.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 31, 2023, 22:45 – 00:50, January 1, 2024, 6:00 – 8:00

Venue: Haeundae Beach

Hosted and Organized by: Haeundae-gu Office

Main Programs (Haeundae Beach)

New Year’s countdown celebrations on December 31

– Dance performance, celebratory speeches, fireworks show, EDM party with DJ Wooxi and DJ Denis

New Year’s sunrise event on January 1, 2024

– Choir Performances, celebratory interviews, sunrise view

How to get there: Haeundae Station (Metro line 2), exits 3 or 5, Walk towards the beach