Image: CU Mart
Enjoy the AFC With Cheap Convenience Store Offerings

By Haps Staff

As the AFC Asian Cup is currently underway in Qatar, the convenience store industry has discounts on essential game-watching treats like chicken and beer.

7-Eleven is running a promotion focusing on the popular combination of chicken and beer, following a notable surge in sales during previous international sporting events.

They are offering a 30% discount on a single fried chicken pack, priced at 9,000 won, on match days like the 25th when the Korea games is scheduled.

GS25 and CU are also joining the celebration.

At GS25, on the day before and on the day of a Korean soccer match, 2 liters of Casquepacks are offered at a 10% discount for 8,200 won.

On the day of a Korean game, 8 types of convenience food and 7 types of snacks will be sold as a buy-one-get-one offer.

Chicken can be enjoyed for 5,900 won to 7,900 won when ordering for delivery or pickup and if you purchase 4 cans of beer and chicken together through the pickup service, you can enjoy them all for 15,800 won.

CU will also be promoting about 40 types of products, including alcoholic beverages and snacks, until the end of this month.

Six cans of beer are sold at a special price of 15,000 won, while instantly cooked chicken is also discounted.

Giant Boneless Chicken is available for 6,900 won, and their Fried Chicken Box is available for 8,500 won.

Additional one-plus-one items are also available for purchase.

 

