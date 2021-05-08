Image: Sancheong-gun
Travel

Enjoy the Beautiful Sights of Hwangmaesan Mountain Azaleas From Home

Haps Staff

Although the festival has been canceled, an online video system that allows real-time viewing of the beautiful azaleas on Sancheong Hwangmae Mountain is gaining popularity for those wishing to enjoy the colorful spring sights.

Sancheong-gun has built a real-time video system so that you can check the current flowering status of Hwangmaesan azaleas in advance as well as view azaleas through a LAN line.

The real-time video can be viewed here, or alternatively, you can check it by accessing the Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival website.

Image: Sancheong-gun

Sancheong-gun has recently been in the spotlight as a date course with a night starlight tunnel, a love photo zone, and a camping site in Sancheong Hwangmaesan Mirinae Park, which is a mountain park that has turned Hwangmaesan into a top tourism resource. Thanks to these efforts, it was selected as a ‘Gyeongnam Wedding Hot Place’ last year.

In order to promote the beauty of Sancheong Hwangmaesan Mountain, the county will also host the ‘Sancheong Hwangmaesan Starlight Serenade on June 26th at Mirinae Park.

This event is a contest that features Korean couples confessing their love for each other through song.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
18 °
17 °
49 %
3.2kmh
0 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 