Enjoy the Beautiful Sights of Hwangmaesan Mountain Azaleas From Home

Although the festival has been canceled, an online video system that allows real-time viewing of the beautiful azaleas on Sancheong Hwangmae Mountain is gaining popularity for those wishing to enjoy the colorful spring sights.

Sancheong-gun has built a real-time video system so that you can check the current flowering status of Hwangmaesan azaleas in advance as well as view azaleas through a LAN line.

The real-time video can be viewed here, or alternatively, you can check it by accessing the Sancheong Hwangmaesan Azalea Festival website.

Sancheong-gun has recently been in the spotlight as a date course with a night starlight tunnel, a love photo zone, and a camping site in Sancheong Hwangmaesan Mirinae Park, which is a mountain park that has turned Hwangmaesan into a top tourism resource. Thanks to these efforts, it was selected as a ‘Gyeongnam Wedding Hot Place’ last year.

In order to promote the beauty of Sancheong Hwangmaesan Mountain, the county will also host the ‘Sancheong Hwangmaesan Starlight Serenade on June 26th at Mirinae Park.

This event is a contest that features Korean couples confessing their love for each other through song.