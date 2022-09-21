Enjoy the Cool Autumn Night at Gyeonghwa Station Railroad Night in Changwon This Saturday

On the 24th, at 6 pm on the evening of the 24th, a variety of magic shows and music performances will be held on the outdoor stage of Gyeonghwa Station in Jinhae-gu.

Changwon Special City announced that the third event of ‘Starlight Falling Gyeonghwa Station Railroad Night Trip’ will be held at 6 pm on Saturday, 24th at the outdoor stage of Gyeonghwa Station Park in Jinhae-gu.

This is the third event this year, following the successful completion of the ‘Gyeonghwa Station Railroad Night Trip’ held on June 11th and August 20th.

The event will be colorfully decorated with a recreation quiz show, a mystical magic show, music performances by groups ‘Singing’ and ‘A-PLUS’, and a photo zone event to enjoy on the railway tracks of Gyeonghwa Station where the stars are pouring.

The magic show performed by a magician who has 16 years of magic experience is expected to bring laughter and joy to the audience, and in particular, stimulate children’s imagination and curiosity, giving them unforgettable memories and stories.

The starlight landscape lighting installed in Gyeonghwa Station Park illuminates every 30 minutes from sunset to 9:30 pm every day.