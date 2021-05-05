Enjoy the Exotic Flavors From La Seine’s Southeast Asia Gourmet Tour

You can enjoy exotic dishes you may be missing from Southeast Asia at Lotte Hotel’s 5th-floor restaurant La Seine.

La Seine is a stylish upscale buffet restaurant that offers visitors the opportunity to choose from over 170 delicacies from all over the world.

Offerings include Tom Yum Goong, Laksa, Thai Seafood Salad, Coconut Shrimp, Nasi Goreng, Yum Un Sen, Grilled Thai flounder, Stir-fried Morning Glory beef, Chicken Inasal, Guava Juice, and Mango Juice.

La Seine is open for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices:

Lunch Buffet

Weekday (Mon-Fri) Adult KRW 85,000 / Child KRW 49,000

Weekend (Sat-Sun) Adult KRW 112,000 / Child KRW 49,000

Dinner Buffet:

Weekday (Mon-Thu) Adult KRW 112,000 / Child KRW 54,000

Weekend (Fri-Sun) Adult KRW 112,000 / Child KRW 54,000

The event ends on May 31.