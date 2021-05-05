Image: Lotte Hotel
Dine & Drink

Enjoy the Exotic Flavors From La Seine’s Southeast Asia Gourmet Tour

Haps Staff

You can enjoy exotic dishes you may be missing from Southeast Asia at Lotte Hotel’s 5th-floor restaurant La Seine.

La Seine is a stylish upscale buffet restaurant that offers visitors the opportunity to choose from over 170 delicacies from all over the world.

Offerings include Tom Yum Goong, Laksa, Thai Seafood Salad, Coconut Shrimp, Nasi Goreng, Yum Un Sen, Grilled Thai flounder, Stir-fried Morning Glory beef, Chicken Inasal,  Guava Juice, and Mango Juice.

La Seine is open for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. and dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices:

Lunch Buffet
Weekday (Mon-Fri) Adult KRW 85,000 / Child KRW 49,000
Weekend (Sat-Sun) Adult KRW 112,000 / Child KRW 49,000

Dinner Buffet:
Weekday (Mon-Thu) Adult KRW 112,000 / Child KRW 54,000
Weekend (Fri-Sun) Adult KRW 112,000 / Child KRW 54,000

The event ends on May 31.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14 ° C
14 °
14 °
47 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 