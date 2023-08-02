Enjoy the Night Views of Tongyeong During this Weekend’s Hansan Daecheop Festival

The Tongyeong Cable Car, which offers a fantastic opportunity to admire the enchanting night view of Tongyeong, will operate during the Tongyeong Hansan Daecheop Festival, specifically on Friday and Saturday nights, beginning on the 4th of the month.

Night service will be available on the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th, with the last boarding at Habu Station at 8 p.m.

For passenger safety, access to the top of Mireuksan Mountain and the upper history trail will be restricted.

The upper station of the cable car offers a breathtaking view of Tongyeong, including the central port, Gangguan, and the entire city illuminated under the night sky.

This night operation is expected to attract more tourists to Tongyeong, as visitors can experience both the beautiful sunset and the captivating night scenery of Tongyeong Port.

Previously, enjoying the city’s nighttime panorama required night hiking on Mt. Mireuk.

However, with Tongyeong being recognized as Korea’s top night tourism city, various night attractions have been introduced, including Dipirang, the largest nighttime digital park in Korea, and night scenery installations at Samdo Sugun Tongjeyeong and Seopirang.

Cultural property night tours have also contributed to revitalizing the night festival for the past five years.

The ’62nd Tongyeong Hansan Daecheop Festival,’ taking place from the 4th to the 12th, has transformed most of its operating programs into nighttime events to further promote Tongyeong as a city with captivating nights.