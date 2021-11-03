Enjoy the Refreshing Taste of Jeju Mandarin at The Lounge

The Lounge at Hotel Nongshim is offering two special drinks for autumn and winter to help energize your body with vitamins.

The drinks include a fresh Jeju Mandarin Orange Juice and a Jeju Mandarin Orange Tea. Both cost 18,000 won and are available until the end of December.

The Lounge serves homemade coffee, fresh fruit drinks, health tea, premium wine, and beer and offers a variety of carefully selected drinks and the hotel bakery‘s confectionery while you relax and gaze outside with picturesque views.

It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.