Enjoy the Refreshing Taste of Strawberries at The Lounge

The Lounge at Hotel Nongshim is offering two special drinks for spring to help energize your body with vitamins.

The drinks include fresh Strawberry Juice and a Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie. Both cost 18,000 won and are available until the end of March.

The Lounge serves homemade coffee, fresh fruit drinks, health tea, premium wine, and beer and offers a variety of carefully selected drinks and the hotel bakery‘s confectionery while you relax and gaze outside with picturesque views.

It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.