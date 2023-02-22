Image: Hotel Nongshim
Dine & Drink

Enjoy the Refreshing Taste of Strawberries at The Lounge

Haps Staff

The Lounge at Hotel Nongshim is offering two special drinks for spring to help energize your body with vitamins.

The drinks include fresh Strawberry Juice and a Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie. Both cost 18,000 won and are available until the end of March.

The Lounge serves homemade coffee, fresh fruit drinks, health tea, premium wine, and beer and offers a variety of carefully selected drinks and the hotel bakery‘s confectionery while you relax and gaze outside with picturesque views.

It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
65 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 