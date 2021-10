Madang, Nongshim Hotel’s flagship Korean restaurant is offering a special dinner with the taste of wild pine mushrooms.

The dinner course comes with a wild pine mushroom salad, wild pine mushroom jeon (pancake), wild pine mushroom burdock, wild pine mushroom dak kalbi, wild pine mushroom side dishes and soup, and dessert.

Cost for the promotion is 50,000 won and is valid until October 31.

Some conditions do apply.