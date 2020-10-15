Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

The Park Hyatt’s Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.

French restaurant, Living Room provides a complimentary glass of French wine, well-matched with a main dish from the set menu to all guests who order dinner set A or B, consisting of four courses prepared using fresh seasonal ingredients and local specialties to stimulate your appetite in autumn.

The promotion runs until October 31.

Event Information

Dinner Operating Hours

Thursday – Saturday

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Wine List

2017 Pinot Noir, Bourgogne ‘V.V.’, Maison Roche de Bellene, Bourgogne, France

2017 Chardonnay, Bourgogne ‘V.V.’,MaisonRoche deBellene, Bourgogne, FranceNV La Pyramid, Brut,VeuveAmiot, Loire, France