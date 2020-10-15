Image: Park Hyatt Busan
Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Haps Staff

The Park Hyatt’s Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.

French restaurant, Living Room provides a complimentary glass of French wine, well-matched with a main dish from the set menu to all guests who order dinner set A or B, consisting of four courses prepared using fresh seasonal ingredients and local specialties to stimulate your appetite in autumn.

The promotion runs until October 31.

Event Information

Dinner Operating Hours
Thursday – Saturday

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Wine List
2017 Pinot Noir, Bourgogne ‘V.V.’, Maison Roche de Bellene, Bourgogne, France
2017 Chardonnay, Bourgogne ‘V.V.’,MaisonRoche deBellene, Bourgogne, FranceNV La Pyramid, Brut,VeuveAmiot, Loire, France

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan Bites

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Closing its Doors This Weekend

Haps Staff -
closing it's doors on Saturday 10/17, making way for a new venture coming soon to Gorilla. Take advantage of some great burgers, and discounted craft beers before then! All stock must go.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Street Food and Drink Stalls Banned Near KEPCO Building in Seomyeon

Haps Staff -
The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Feast on Wild Pine Mushroom Beef Steak at Hotel Nongshim’s Ristorante

Haps Staff -
Ristorante, Hotel Nongshim's signature western restaurant, is holding its latest promotion featuring a great taste and aroma for fall.
Read more

The Latest

No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

Busan News BeFM News -
The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. 
Read more

Busan Smart Device & Small Appliances Fair

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Smart Device and Small Appliance Fair, also known as KOSDIC, is taking place this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

First International Flight Since April Takes Off From Gimhae International Airport

Travel Haps Staff -
According to the Busan Regional Headquarters of Korea Airports Corporation on the 15th, Air Busan BX321 flight took off from Gimhae International Airport in Busan at 10:30 a.m. and headed for Qingdao, China.
Read more

부산여성회관, 다문화가족 위한 비대면 핼러윈 행사 마련

문화 hapsadmin -
부산시 여성회관은 오는 10월 19일부터 31일까지 2020년 다문화가족 온라인 어울한마당 ‘해피 홈 핼러윈’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Three Generations of Hearty Soup – Taehwa Yukgaejang in Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Located about 150 meters from Seomyeon Subway Station gate 9, Taehwa Yukgaejang has maintained a family recipe that has satisfied customers in the city for the past 57 years.
Read more

Travel