Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

The Park Hyatt’s Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
French restaurant, Living Room provides a complimentary glass of French wine, well-matched with a main dish from the set menu to all guests who order dinner set A or B, consisting of four courses prepared using fresh seasonal ingredients and local specialties to stimulate your appetite in autumn.
The promotion runs until October 31.
Event Information
Dinner Operating Hours
Thursday – Saturday
5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Wine List
2017 Pinot Noir, Bourgogne ‘V.V.’, Maison Roche de Bellene, Bourgogne, France
2017 Chardonnay, Bourgogne ‘V.V.’,MaisonRoche deBellene, Bourgogne, FranceNV La Pyramid, Brut,VeuveAmiot, Loire, France