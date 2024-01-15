Dine & Drink

Enjoy the Tastes of Nagasaki Aboard the Queen Beetle

By Haps Staff

The Queen Beetle, the high-speed ship connecting Busan and Fukuoka, Japan, will host the ‘Nagasaki Fair’ through the 20th of next month, promoting tourism in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Organized by the Nagasaki Prefecture Tourism Federation and Nagasaki Prefecture JR Kyushu Express Line Co., Ltd., the fair aims to attract more tourists from Busan to Nagasaki.

Despite the growing number of travelers between the two cities amid the pandemic, there are currently no direct flights or ships, necessitating a detour through Fukuoka.

On the first and second floors of the Queen Beetle, dedicated kiosks will offer Nagasaki Prefecture’s signature foods, including craft beer, fish cake, Kakuni Manju, and Saraudon.

The second-floor duty-free shop will feature specialty products from Nagasaki, such as Sake, Soju, Goto Udon, Confectionery, and Camellia Flower Oil.

Liquor tasting events are scheduled for the Queen Beetle departing from Busan on the 22nd and the 12th and 13th of February.

Throughout the Nagasaki Fair, Queen Beetle will actively showcase the charms of Nagasaki Prefecture through posters, pamphlets, and videos.

Establishing a sister relationship in 1988, the Busan City Tourism Association and the Nagasaki Prefecture Tourism Federation are celebrating their 36th anniversary this year.

