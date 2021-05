Dorim, Lotte Hotel’s 43rd-floor signature Chinese restaurant, is promoting a special menu featuring food from Guangdong, a coastal province of southeast China, which borders Hong Kong and Macau.

The lunch event features:

Cantonese barbecue appetizer

Three kinds of dim sum

Delicious abalone tung ginseng

Steamed Bbouillon XO lobster

Truffle sauce beef tenderloin

Foie gras seafood fried rice

Ginger milk pudding

The special luncheon costs 135,000 won and is available until the end of June.