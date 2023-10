KFC is offering discounts of up to 47% on their latest limited-time event which runs until October 23.

The two options include:

— Two pieces of Kentucky Whole Leg Boneless Chicken, formerly known as the Black Label Chicken, paired with a serving of Cole Slaw for 4,900 won.

— Three pieces of the signature Kentucky Whole Leg boneless Chicken and a serving of coleslaw for 5,900 won.

Both options are available both in-store and through the KFC app (Zinger Bell Order).