Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Enjoy Various Experience Events at Busan Travel Lounge

Haps Staff

Various experience events for travelers are happening at the Busan Travel Lounge, a tourist community space, in line with the reopening of the tourism market.

Busan Travel Lounge, located in Chinatown, Dong-gu, opened in March after changing the existing foreigner service center into a travel bag-shaped building and renovating it as a traveler-friendly space equipped with a rest area, seminar room, and various convenience facilities.

With the recent resumption of overseas travel, the city is planning and operating various experience events for domestic and foreign tourists using the Busan Travel Lounge.

Starting from the beginning of May, they have been operating ‘One Day Class’, starting with ‘Drawing Busan’, an acrylic painting for tourists every weekend with local creators. If you want a special experience to commemorate Busan, you can apply for participation at the Naver Store.

On the 21st, an eco-friendly tour ‘Jup-Jup Racing with Busan Mission Tour’ will be held. Sign up for participation in the event that lasts until the 20th for the healing travel program that starts from Busan Travel Lounge, finding the hidden charms around Choryang Ibagu-gil.

In addition, by the end of the year, the Iba-gu Living Lab, pop-up store, and digital content contest will be operated to provide unique opportunities and experiences to travelers visiting Busan.

Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism Mice Industry Bureau, said, “We will continue to create interesting programs that target the tastes of tourists so that the Busan Travel Lounge can become another hot place to visit in Busan. We plan to establish a systematic system for tourists to discover new content together.”

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Tongyeong Cultural Heritage Night Trip to be Held June 3-5

Liquid Arts Open Stage +35 Returns this Saturday With Special Guest Poet Jihyun Yun

Join the Community Beach Clean-up at Gwangalli This Sunday

Media Façade to be Built on the Bridge Over The River Kwai

Wingstop Signs Agreement for Development Rights for South Korea

International Destinations: Scentopia, Singapore’s First Augmented Reality Perfume-Making Experience Launches its First Retail Space At Siloso Beach Walk

Busan
clear sky
17.5 ° C
17.5 °
17.5 °
60 %
3.1kmh
4 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 