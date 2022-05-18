Enjoy Various Experience Events at Busan Travel Lounge

Various experience events for travelers are happening at the Busan Travel Lounge, a tourist community space, in line with the reopening of the tourism market.

Busan Travel Lounge, located in Chinatown, Dong-gu, opened in March after changing the existing foreigner service center into a travel bag-shaped building and renovating it as a traveler-friendly space equipped with a rest area, seminar room, and various convenience facilities.

With the recent resumption of overseas travel, the city is planning and operating various experience events for domestic and foreign tourists using the Busan Travel Lounge.

Starting from the beginning of May, they have been operating ‘One Day Class’, starting with ‘Drawing Busan’, an acrylic painting for tourists every weekend with local creators. If you want a special experience to commemorate Busan, you can apply for participation at the Naver Store.

On the 21st, an eco-friendly tour ‘Jup-Jup Racing with Busan Mission Tour’ will be held. Sign up for participation in the event that lasts until the 20th for the healing travel program that starts from Busan Travel Lounge, finding the hidden charms around Choryang Ibagu-gil.

In addition, by the end of the year, the Iba-gu Living Lab, pop-up store, and digital content contest will be operated to provide unique opportunities and experiences to travelers visiting Busan.

Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism Mice Industry Bureau, said, “We will continue to create interesting programs that target the tastes of tourists so that the Busan Travel Lounge can become another hot place to visit in Busan. We plan to establish a systematic system for tourists to discover new content together.”