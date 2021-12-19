Image: Ananti Cove
Enjoy Wine With a View at Cabinet de Poisson

Haps Staff

Enjoy a lovely evening glass of wine at Ananti Cove’s Cabinet de Poisson in Gijang-gun.

Create your own winter story in their evening lounge while enjoying a glass of wine while looking at the sea on a quiet night on a chilly winter day.

They offer a Jamon cheese platter for 18,000 won and various drinks and alcoholic beverages starting at 8,000 won.

Bottled wine sold in the store is available for purchase at your seat with a corkage free.

It is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily and the offer lasts until December 31.

Current quarantine measures are enforced.

