Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at the World’s Highest Starbucks Located in Haeundae

Haps Staff

What better way to start your day than having a cup of coffee atop the highest building in the city?

For those looking to enjoy their coffee in a unique atmosphere, you can enjoy it at the world’s highest Starbucks located in Haeundae.

Starbucks Haeundae X The Sky sits on the 99th floor of the Haeundae LCT at the observation deck, nearly 400 meters above ground.

Opened last July, it overtook the previous highest location on the 35th floor of the Taipei 101 building in Taiwan.

Customers can enjoy the cup with spectacular views of the city, including Gwangan Bridge, Igidae, Dongbaek Island, and Busan Port Bridge among others.

You can also purchase a commemorative 340ml mug which is unique to the store with a design motif based on the building.

It won’t be a cheap visit, however. Only customers who have purchased the 27,000 won ticket to ride the tower to the top are allowed to visit.

It’s the only Starbucks in the world that charges admission.

Busan Destinations: Busan X The Sky Observatory

 

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

