Enrique vs Flick: Analyzing Champions League Duel Between Top European Coaches

In this 1xBet review, we discuss what helped Paris Saint-Germain defeat Barcelona 4-2.

Active pressing

The Parisians built their play on pressing and quickly regaining possession in the Catalans’ half. This took effect as early as the second minute: João Neves robbed Pedri of the ball near Barcelona’s box, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck the post. A few minutes later, Neves made another successful tackle and created a chance for Ousmane Dembélé. Towards the end of the first half, the Portuguese midfielder’s activity in Barça’s half led to a goal – he intercepted a pass from Lamine Yamal, which resulted in Désiré Doué opening the scoring.

After the match, Luis Enrique highlighted the pressing carried out by his attacking players, who frequently denied the opposition’s creative midfielders space and time to make decisions.

Waiting strategy

In the first half, Barcelona lost the battle in midfield largely due to the absence of Rodri, whom Hansi Flick had rested ahead of the upcoming El Clásico. Coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute, the best player of the last World Cup helped the Blaugranas restore order in midfield.

By that point, the Catalans had already equalized, while the Parisians had lost three key players through injuries – Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia, and Marquinhos. Nevertheless, Luis Enrique kept everything under control: the French team ceded possession and relied on quick transitions from defense to attack. This tactic allowed Paris Saint-Germain to conserve their energy for the final stages of the match. Almost immediately after Lamine Yamal made it 2-2, Enrique’s men regained control of the game and showed their winning spirit by scoring two more goals.

PSG beat Barcelona in attack

One of the main points of interest in this fixture was the number of goals – only two of the teams’ last ten head-to-head matches had seen fewer than three goals scored. This season, PSG and Barcelona have also been highly prolific. Before this clash, the Parisians had been averaging 2.3 goals per game, whereas Barça’s average was nearly 4.4.

Despite the Catalans’ considerable advantage in terms of total goals, their attack performed worse in the Paris battle. Raphinha, returning from injury, wasn’t in peak condition; Lamine Yamal had a poor first half; and Anthony Gordon missed a good chance to score early in the match.

As for Luis Enrique’s side, they displayed a powerful attacking performance, regularly exploiting the weaknesses in Barcelona’s high defensive line. The Blaugranas allowed 15 shots on target – their worst record in the Champions League in the last 20 years – and have now conceded in 18 consecutive games in the competition, setting a new personal worst.

Thanks to the victory in Paris, Luis Enrique has given his club the lead in the head-to-head record against Barcelona (7 wins, 4 draws, 6 defeats) and broke the Catalans’ 11-match winning streak this season. The Spanish coach also consolidated his advantage in his individual duel with Hansi Flick, now boasting two wins and one draw.

Follow Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona and support them with 1xBet – the official partner of both clubs.