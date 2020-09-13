Enter the 1st Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest

The City of Busan has announced that it is hosting the 1st Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest – BUFLIX until October 19, 2020.

The city’s annual BADA TV Digital Video Contest changed its name to the YouTube Video Contest from this year to offer the opportunity to various YouTube creators to participate and promote the city of Busan.

This year’s contest theme is, ‘New Ways to Meet Busan in Post-corona Era.’ The entries should focus on wellness travel to the attractive city of Busan in creative and varied ways, a personalized ‘Busan Tour’ or an initial video that is part of a future video series that makes viewers long for future episodes, regardless of the genre.

Entries are expected to be the first one in a longer video series highlighting Busan and will be granted extra points on submission of the project proposal of the video series.

All Korean nationals and registered foreign residents in Korea are eligible to enter the contest individually or in groups.

Entries can be in any genre format, including an advertisement, documentary, animation or promotional video. Any kind of digital creative video filmed with an ENG, camcorder, drone, smartphone or a digital camera can be submitted.

A total of 7 awards will be given away, including a Grand Prize of 5,000,000 won, a 1,500,000 won second place prize, two 1,000,000 won third place prizes and three 300,000 won fourth place prizes.

The winners will have an opportunity to work as the city’s representative YouTubers, to release his/her videos on the official city YouTube channel, and receive financial support to create city promotional videos and launch his/her own YouTube channel.

The winning entries will be announced on the BADA TV website on October 26, 2020.

For more detailed information, please visit the BADA TV website at www.badatv.com.