Enter the 3rd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest

The City of Busan has announced that it is hosting the 3rd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Video Contest until October 28.

This year’s contest theme is, ‘Busan Vibe’ The ad-style entries should focus on the atmosphere or feeling of everything, such as people, places, and products and also a work that expresses the charms of Busan’s people, nature, and culture.

All Korean nationals and registered foreign residents in Korea are eligible to enter the contest individually or in groups.

To enter, you can upload your video to ‘Bada Special> Video Contest’ on the Busan Internet Broadcasting Bada TV website.

Awards will be given away, including a Grand Prize of 3,000,000 won, a 1,000,000 won second place prize and two 500,000 won third place prizes.

The winners will have the opportunity to work as the city’s representative YouTubers, to release their videos on the official city YouTube channel, and work in collaboration with the city to create city promotional videos.

For more detailed information, please visit the BADA TV website (Korean).