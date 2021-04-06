Entertainment Venues Leading Cause For Latest COVID-19 Outbreak in Busan

Nearly 300 entertainment sector employees, customers, and others have tested positive for COVID-19 since late last month in Busan.

According to local authorities, the number of COVID-19 cases originating from singing rooms, singing bars, and other types of entertainment establishments in Busan, since the fourth week of March rose to 287 as of Monday.

They include 52 employees and 65 customers of entertainment establishments, and 170 people who came into contact with the infected employees and customers.

The latest cluster linked to entertainment establishments began on March 24th when 13 people linked to Busan’s karaoke facilities were diagnosed with the virus.

To this day, confirmed cases related to entertainment establishment account for slightly over 40 percent of the city’s daily new cases.