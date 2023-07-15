Entries for ‘How about my hot place, 60-second video contest’ Extended Until August 11th

The city of Busan, in collaboration with the Busan International Architecture Festival Organizing Committee, has extended the application period for the ‘How about my hot place, 60-second video contest’ until August 11th.

The contest invites everyone to showcase the unique and appealing attractions of Busan in a short video of 60 seconds or less.

Originally scheduled to end on July 10th, the extension aims to discover a wider range of attractions in Busan, including its summer beaches.

The video contest, titled “Busan Sensibility – B Style,” is open to all individuals or teams who love Busan. Participants can submit their videos using the application form, adhering to the specified format of 9:16 vertical short form and a file size of 1GB or less.

A total of 100 selected works will receive a combined prize money of 10 million won. These videos will be showcased at the 2023 Busan International Architecture Festival held at BEXCO for five days from September 20th to 24th.