Environment & Energy Tech 2020: ENTECH 2020 Takes Place From Today at BEXCO

ENTECH 2020, Korea’s largest professional expo on the environment and energy, will be held in Exhibition Center 1 at BEXCO for three days from November 11-13 this year.
Co-organized by Busan Metropolitan Government and the newspaper Kookje Shinmun and co-executed by BEXCO, Today Energy, and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), this year’s expo will feature 600 booths operated by 200 companies, showing a significant increase compared to previous years.
The expo will be divided into five themed pavilions — the Clean Water Pavilion, Air Pollution Pavilion, New and Renewable Energy Pavilion, Gas Industry Pavilion, and Power and Generation Pavilion —and feature a host of side events.
Diverse events such as the Busan Global Water Forum, export consultations, public/domestic demand consultation, purchasing fair for public energy corporations, and industry seminars will also take place.
Event Information
Period: November 11-13, 2020
Venue: BEXCO
Hours of Operation
Nov 11-12, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Nov 13, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Tickets: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)
Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Kookje Newspaper
Website: entechkorea.net