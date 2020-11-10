Lifestyle

Environment & Energy Tech 2020: ENTECH 2020 Takes Place From Today at BEXCO

ENTECH 2020, Korea’s largest professional expo on the environment and energy, will be held in Exhibition Center 1 at BEXCO for three days from November 11-13 this year.

Co-organized by Busan Metropolitan Government and the newspaper Kookje Shinmun and co-executed by BEXCO, Today Energy, and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), this year’s expo will feature 600 booths operated by 200 companies, showing a significant increase compared to previous years.

The expo will be divided into five themed pavilions — the Clean Water Pavilion, Air Pollution Pavilion, New and Renewable Energy Pavilion, Gas Industry Pavilion, and Power and Generation Pavilion —and feature a host of side events.

Diverse events such as the Busan Global Water Forum, export consultations, public/domestic demand consultation, purchasing fair for public energy corporations, and industry seminars will also take place.

Period: November 11-13, 2020

Venue: BEXCO

Nov 11-12, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nov 13, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City, Kookje Newspaper

Website: entechkorea.net

