Environment & Energy Tech 2021: ENTECH 2021

ENTECH 2021, Korea’s largest professional expo on the environment and energy, will be held at BEXCO for three days from September 1-3 this year.

Diverse events such as the Busan Global Water Forum, export consultations, public/domestic demand consultation, purchasing fair for public energy corporations, and industry seminars will also take place.

Event Information

Period: September 1-3, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation

Sep. 1-2, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sep. 3, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Website: entechkorea.net

