Events

Environment & Energy Tech 2022: ENTECH 2022

Haps Staff

ENTECH 2022, Korea’s largest professional expo on the environment and energy, will be held at BEXCO for three days from August 31-September 2 this year.

Diverse events such as the Busan Global Water Forum, export consultations, public/domestic demand consultation, purchasing fair for public energy corporations, and industry seminars will also take place.

Event Information

Date: August 31-September 2, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

Aug. 31-Sep. 1, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sep. 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: 5,000 won (Free Admission with pre-registration)

Website: entechkorea.net

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
73 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Sun
21 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 