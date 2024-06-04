Environmental Festival to be Held at Taehwa River National Garden on June 7-9

Image: Ulsan City
From June 7 to June 9, the Taehwa River National Garden in Ulsan will host the Environmental Festival, featuring experience booths set up by citizens and environmental groups in the outdoor performance area.

The festival offers a variety of hands-on programs to promote carbon neutrality, such as planting air-purifying plants, Anavada’s carbon-neutral practice market, and workshops for making handkerchiefs and eco bags.

Additionally, an environmental photography exhibition using media art will be showcased on June 7 and 8 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Set against the scenic bamboo forest in the Peony Garden, this exhibition provides a visual treat for attendees, enhancing the festival experience.

This event commemorates the 20th anniversary of Ulsan City jointly declaring its intention to shed its reputation as a polluted city and become an ecological city through the ‘Ecopolis Ulsan Declaration’ on June 9, 2004.

