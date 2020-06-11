Image: Courtesy of Epizode
EPIZODE5: Epilogue Announces Dates For Its 5th Edition in Phu Quoc

The pioneering EPIZODE festival is coming back to bring its first-rate music selection, along with the breathtaking artistic setting and electric atmosphere in Vietnam’s paradise Phú Quốc island.

This fifth edition of the festival combines Music & Art into one unique concept entitled EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE. It will be held from December 29th 2020 to January 10th 2021, on the picturesque Sunset Sanato beach.

This edition will be extended in comparison to previous events, bringing 12 days and nights of non-stop music, magical sunsets, relaxing daytime activities and other unforgettable experiences. With the vision to unite people from around the globe, the festival will bring the best electronic music acts that will be performing at mind-blowing stages placed among the art installations on the beach.

Located in Vietnam’s paradise Phú Quốc island, famed for its mix of vibrancy and beauty, it is a truly memorable and unique place to be. From lush white beaches to the boutique accommodation and stunning sunsets, the natural charm of the region is matched only by the magical musical spirit that’s helped create such a distinctive festival offering.

Helping drive the Asian music scene forward, EPIZODE has, in only four years, made an impressive mark internationally, becoming an unmissable NYE getaway for music and art lovers, global adventurers and professionals from the music industry. Previous EPIZODE editions set the standard by curating some of the most respected artists on the global dance scene, including [A:RPIA:R], FERRY CORSTEN, GOLDIE, LOCO DICE, NINA KRAVIZ, MOODYMANN, PEGGY GOU, RICARDO VILLALOBOS, SETH TROXLER, SONJA MOONEAR and ZIP. Along with the international talent, there is also a focus on the prolific local talents, including DISKONNECTED, HIBIYA LINE, KERRY WALLACE, MARCUS L, OUISSAM, SUNJU HARGUN, ZIG ZACH, and many others. Global and internationally recognized club brands like ANTS, Arma, Half Baked and Mdrnty have also made their way onto the festival’s program.

The first tier of 12 day Early Bird Multi-Passes will be available from June 11th at €158. Tickets can be purchased online via Epizode website: www.epizode.asia

