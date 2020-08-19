Image: EPIZODE
EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE Reveals the Second Round Lineup

EPIZODE5: EPILOGUE celebrates its fifth anniversary with a star-studded lineup on Vietnam’s picturesque Phú Quốc island from December 29th, 2020 to January 10th, 2021.

The thrilling 12-day music and art festival will, once again, bring the world-class selection of electronic music heroes, inspiring art installations, exciting wellness activities, and magical sunsets within their non-stop program.

Now, the second wave of acts is revealed featuring planetary DJ icons such as JAMIE JONES, [A:RPIA:R], APOLLONIA, NASTIA, SONJA MOONEAR, RICHY AHMED, SATORI, ARCHIE HAMILTON, AGENTS OF TIME and MR.C. They will be playing alongside some of the best European and Asia talents, such as GOVERNMENT, SOFIA RODINA, ZOTS, FIDELES, ARRAM MANTANA, ANNA NOVA, MICKEY ZHANG, TEMPLE RAT, HIBIYA LINE and ANH VY.

These names are added on the first wave of superstars such as RICARDO VILLALOBOS, BINH, DEBORAH DE LUCA, DUBFIRE, GOLDIE, GUTI, HECTOR, LOCO DICE, WAFF and many more. Together, these artists will bring their fresh beats to Epizode’s iconic stages for an unforgettable fiesta over the NYE holidays.

Leading the second wave lineup is JAMIE JONES, EPIZODE’s mainstay who will be making yet another anticipated return alongside label mate RICHY AHMED. Minimal sensation [A:RPIA:R] will take us on a hypnotic journey while French trio APOLLONIA leads with their signature groovy back-to-back-to-back set. Techno lady NASTIA will be debuting Epizode while spreading her passion behind the decks and the Swiss queen SONJA MOONEAR will enchant the crowd with her lean house moods. Dutch artist SATORI will play his impressive live act again while FUSE London star ARCHIE HAMILTON will bring his hugely sought-after act of minimalistic sounds. Italian trio AGENTS OF TIME have mastered their house sound for an enthralling live act and multi-talented English DJ, producer and rapper MR.C will bring a force of London rave scene.

Resident of the famous Russian art collective Arma 17 – VLADA will bring her stripped beats, followed by SOFIA RODINA’s acid techno, and an atmospheric ride provided by ZOTS. Italian duo FIDELES will work the decks with their contemporary melodic beats, ARRAM MANTANA will bring his eclectic set, followed by emotional energy from ANNA NOVA. Next up is MICKEY ZHANG, the godfather of Chinese dance music, alongside Chinese artist TEMPLE RAT who will present her signature set infused by an instrument erhu which she plays live. Holding up the local flag in EPIZODE is HIBIYA LINE, owner and founder of Vietnam’s techno temple The Observatory, while the rising star ANH VY, a resident DJ of The Observatory himself, will bring his seamless mix of beats and genre-bending tunes to the beach.

While helping the Asia-Pacific music scene drive forward, EPIZODE has, in only four years, made an impressive mark internationally. With the vision to unite people from around the globe, the festival has become a top destination to ring in the new year, gathering music enthusiasts, art lovers, experiential seekers and music industry professionals. Sunset Sanato beach in Phú Quốc where EPIZODE takes place offers an immersive festival experience, surrounded by lush jungles, heavenly food, and awesome people.

12-day Multi Passes are available online at €198, and can be purchased online via Epizode website: www.epizode.asia

