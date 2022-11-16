ESC Art Show to Open Saturday at Haeundae Atelier

War, pandemic, tragedy, injustice, natural disaster.

We are constantly bombarded with negative realities we cannot control. We can’t productively bear everything we consume or experience alone. Creativity is there to help us mentally escape and provide much-needed solace. Art and entertainment flourish in adversity. They become a necessity.

ESC is a group art show that celebrates our collective departure. Ten polycultural and multinational artists have merged together to visualize escape in their own contrasting voices thematically.

The show at Haeundae Atelier Gallery (The Old Haeundae Train Station) in Busan invites viewers to experience escapism with works by creators that reveal their deepest-held thoughts, fantasies, and life events.

The pieces ranging from painting and illustration to photography will be on display at the exhibition which will open Saturday, November 19, and runs through December 3.

The event is held by MMMA Art Group and supported by the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation.

Event Information

ESC Art Show

Haeundae Atelier (Old Haeundae Train Station), 621, Haeundae-daero, Haeundae-gu

11.19-12.03

10:00-18:00

(Closed Monday/Tuesday)