The Busan International Travel Movie Festa features five films with travel themes for those looking to escape their daily lives.

Event Information

Period: July 26-27

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 8,000 won for adults / Cinema Food Terrace 40,000 won / Free for outdoor screening

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film schedule

Film List

Aftersun

Call Me by Your Name

Alcarras

My Love

La La Land