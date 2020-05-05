SportsSports News

ESPN Begins Broadcasting KBO Games Live

Haps Staff

U.S. sports cable giant ESPN began broadcasting South Korean baseball games to its American audience, starting with the first day of the season on Tuesday.

The Korea Baseball Organization announced that ESPN has struck a deal with Eclat, the Korean company with international distribution rights to KBO games.

ESPN will air one game per day and six games per week, with the opening day game yesterday between the Samsung Lions and the NC Dinos.

The KBO said ESPN will also offer KBO highlights.

Scheduled games to be broadcast are:

May 6 – Doosan vs. LG

May 7 – NC vs. Samsung

May 8 – KIA vs. Samsung

May 9 – LG vs. NC

May 10 – LG vs. NC

blank
Travel

