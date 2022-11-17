ESPN Ranks Korea’s Football Kits Second Best at this Year’s World Cup

ESPN has ranked South Korea’s football kits the second best at this year’s edition of the World Cup, which gets underway in Qatar this weekend.

The sports and entertainment network referred to their kits as:

Home: The shade of red is attention-grabbing without burning out your retinas, and the tiger-stripe-look shoulders continue a design theme that Nike and South Korea crushed with their away kit in 2020. This is a strong offering without being overpowering.

Away: With other teams in this tournament, Nike has prioritized its template over the overall design, but here, the template takes a back seat to the incredibly colorful swathes of blue, red and yellow brushstrokes. This is the sort of creativity that makes kits from World Cups so memorable.

Mexico was announced as the best kit of the tournament, while Canada received the lowest rank as they are the only country not introducing a new kit at the World Cup.

South Korea plays their first match on November 24th versus Uruguay at 10 p.m.