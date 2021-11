The 2021 G-FESTA, an in-person event as part of this year’s G-STAR, will take place November 19-21 at the Busan Esports Arena in Busanjin-gu.

Event Information

Period: November 19-21, 2021

Venue: Busan Esports Arena (BRENA)

Location: 15th and 16th floor of Samjung Tower, 672, Jungang-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan

How to get there: About a 6-minute walk from Seomyeon Station (Exit 2), Metro Line No. 2

Website: /brena.or.kr/brena/index.do