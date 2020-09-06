Lifestyle

Essential Call Taxi Numbers in Busan You Should Know

For those in need of a call taxi, here's the numbers you need to know to get them to your door.

Haps Staff

Taxi’s in Busan are plentiful – though it’s not always easy to catch a cab depending on the time of day, the weather, or sometimes where you live.

They do, however, have very convenient call centers to have a driver come pick you up at your door.

While the phone operator may not speak English, it is a relatively simple process: call the number and just give them your address. The phone operator will then send a text message to your phone with the car number and how far away the driver is from your location in meters, giving you an estimation about how much time you need to get out to greet the cab.

And best of all, the service is free!

Here’s some numbers that you should know and write down in case you need a taxi.

Marine Taxi: 051-750-0000

Navi Taxi: 051-999-7000

Deungdae Taxi: 051-600-1000

Busan Call Taxi: 051-200-2000

If you also have the Kakao Talk taxi app, this will also make it much easier for you to grab a cab whenever and wherever you need it.

blank
Haps Staff
Travel

