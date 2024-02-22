Etihad Airways Expands Routes to Abu Dhabi From Seoul

Travel

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, plans to strengthen its connections between Abu Dhabi and Seoul, South Korea from the 2024 summer season.

To meet customer demand and expand its network, Etihad will increase its popular route between Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) and Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport – Terminal A (AUH) from seven times a week to 11 times a week.

This increase in flights will provide convenient scheduling options for business and leisure travelers, further enhancing the attractiveness of visiting the vibrant UAE capital.

The revised schedule improves accessibility for passengers departing from Korea, allowing them to connect seamlessly to key destinations on the Etihad network. This includes more convenient connections not only to the Middle East but also to major European cities such as Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, London, and Paris.

Additionally, improved schedules allow for smoother travel to African destinations and popular holiday destinations such as the Seychelles.

“The increase in flight options is a big step forward in providing Korean customers with a wider range of flight times to choose from,” said Ahn Jin-moon, Etihad Airways’ regional general manager for North Asia.

“This expansion will strengthen the important economic cooperation between Korea and the United Arab Emirates, benefiting both business and leisure connections,” he added.

Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse city, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy cultural attractions, impressive architecture, world-class theme parks, as well as beautiful beaches and desert landscapes.

The city is attractive to solo travelers and couples looking for a unique travel experience, as well as families looking to create special memories with their families, making it the perfect destination for a holiday within a holiday.

From May 1, 2024 Schedule

Flight

Departure

Time

Arrival

Arrival Time

Day

Airplane

EY  0857

Incheon

18:00

Abu Dhabi

23:00

Everyday

Boeing 787-9

EY  0856

Abu Dhabi

22:15

Incheon

11:40

Everyday

Boeing 787-9

EY  0859

Incheon

00:55

Abu Dhabi

05:50

M,T,Th,Sa

Boeing 787-9

EY  0858

Abu Dhabi

09:15

Incheon

22:40

M,W,Th,Sa

Boeing 787-9
