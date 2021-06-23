Etihad Airways Introduces ‘Verified To Fly’ Travel Document Initiative

Travelers flying with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, are able to validate their Covid-19 travel documents before arriving at the airport.

Guests can arrive at the airport with confidence and with peace of mind, knowing they have met all essential requirements before their flight.

With the formalities out of the way, verified travelers can enjoy fast-track check-in at the airport by going to the dedicated Verified to Fly desk for a quicker and smoother experience.

“As Etihad continuously looks for innovative solutions to simplify the travel experience, Verified to Fly removes any guesswork from the equation and makes check-in faster. Guests have total peace of mind knowing that when they arrive at the airport, they have already met all Covid travel requirements,” Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group said.

To use the Verified to Fly service, guests can sign-up by visiting Manage my Booking and will receive further information on how to submit their documents. Once the submission has been checked by the Verified to Fly team, guests will receive a ‘success’ email if their documents meet government requirements.

If requirements are missing or not met, the guest will be asked to resubmit or check their documents. Guests can also check their Verified to Fly status at any time by visiting Manage my Booking.