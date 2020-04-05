Travel

Etihad Relaunches Some Flights to Seoul

Haps Staff

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad has relaunched select flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

According to Simpleflying.com, the first of the limited flights returned to Seoul on Sunday, and will also land another flight Wednesday evening from Abu Dhabi.

The first flights are set to be outbound only and are set to repatriate foreign citizens stranded in the UAE.

“From 5 April, these flights will initially carry travelers outbound from the UAE. Details will be announced soon. Look forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers,” Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement.

No information was given on when return flights to Abu Dhabi would be set.

The flights are also expected to bring in cargo, including fresh food.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

Haps Staff -
Construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong, Buk-gu, Busan will begin next month.
Read more
Travel

Haman Nakhwanori Canceled This Year

Haps Staff -
The 29th anniversary of this year's Haman Nakhwanori which was scheduled to be held in Mujinjeong, Goesan-ri, Haman-myeon on April 30 has been canceled due to coronavirus.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Phoenix Sculpture Installed at the Fountain in Jinju Bonggok Square

Haps Staff -
The city of Jinju in South Gyeongsang Province opened up its newest tourist attraction, a  symbolic phoenix 'Bonhuang' statue installed in the middle of the fountain at Bonggok Square.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Sacheon Discouraging Guests From Visiting its Cherry Blossoms

Haps Staff -
Sacheon City in Gyeongnam province announced that it would control all vehicles from entering Seongjin-ri, Yonghyeon-myeon, one of the most popular cherry blossom spots in the region, until the 12th of April.
Read more
Local Destinations

Korea in Photos: Marine City’s Blooming Cherry Blossoms

Johnny Kim -
Take a look at the cherry blossom trees blooming around Daewoo Marina Apartments in Marine City.
Read more
Travel

Ulsan’s Yaksa Cherry Blossom Festival Under Scrutiny For Allowing Visitors

Haps Staff -
Ulsan's Yaksa Cherry Blossom Festival is under scrutiny from government officials as it plans to continue this year despite canceling all the events.
Read more

The Latest

Watch the Trailer to “Train to Busan 2: Peninsula”

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
The highly anticipated sequel "Train to Busan 2" has given us the first glimpse of what to expect from director Yeon Sang-ho.
Read more

Etihad Relaunches Some Flights to Seoul

Travel Haps Staff -
Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad has relaunched select flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: April 6 – April 12

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

부산시립박물관, ‘온라인으로 즐기는 박물관’ 개장

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시립박물관이 동영상과 가상현실(Virtual Reality, VR) 기술을 활용해 박물관을 둘러보는 ‘온라인으로 즐기는 박물관’을 개장한다.
Read more

Local Election Campaigning in Full Swing

Busan News BeFM News -
South Korea kicked off six days of overseas elections for the April parliamentary polls last Wednesday with only about half the eligible voters being allowed to cast ballots due to the new coronavirus.
Read more

Busan City Trivia Returns This Sunday

Events Haps Staff -
Test your brain against the best in the city at Busan City Trivia Night this Sunday evening at 7 p.m.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
2.7 ° C
3 °
2 °
69 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °

Dine & Drink

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea