Etihad Relaunches Some Flights to Seoul

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad has relaunched select flights to Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

According to Simpleflying.com, the first of the limited flights returned to Seoul on Sunday, and will also land another flight Wednesday evening from Abu Dhabi.

The first flights are set to be outbound only and are set to repatriate foreign citizens stranded in the UAE.

“From 5 April, these flights will initially carry travelers outbound from the UAE. Details will be announced soon. Look forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers,” Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement.

No information was given on when return flights to Abu Dhabi would be set.

The flights are also expected to bring in cargo, including fresh food.