Eulsukdo Cultural Center Hosts 10th Opera Festival This July

This month, the Eulsukdo Cultural Center in Saha-gu will come alive with opera performances.

The 10th Eulsukdo Opera Festival, held from July 5th to 27th, marks a significant cultural event as the first of its kind in Busan.

Organized to broaden the reach of opera in the region, discover local talent, and provide performance opportunities, this festival differs from the usual gala performances by featuring full-length operas. These performances, lasting about two hours and involving around 100 participants, promise a richer experience for audiences.

The festival lineup includes Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” by the Pukyung Philharmonic Orchestra on July 5th and 6th, Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” by the Busan Art Opera on July 13th, Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” by the Dream Culture Opera Company on July 19th and 20th, and Gioachino Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” by the Nanum Opera Company on July 27th.

This year’s festival focuses on presenting authentic operas as the festival will feature performances by both emerging and established opera companies from the region.

Tickets for the festival are 30,000 won for the first floor and 20,000 won for the second floor.