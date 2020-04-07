TravelLocal Destinations

Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Temporarily Closed

Haps Staff

The Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park has announced a temporary closure due to coronavirus.

A re-opening date has not been set.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Daytripping in Yeonhwari

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Looking for relief from the constant noise of a busy city? An easy trip out to Yeonhwari is a great way to enjoy simple pleasures on an early spring day.  
Read more
Local Destinations

City of Busan to Invest 83.3 Billion Won to Build Forests

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will invest 83.8 billion won this year to make Busan a city of forests through three major projects. 
Read more
Local Destinations

Geumgang Park to Get a Major Facelift

Haps Staff -
Once the top place in Busan for picnics and family outings in the 1960s through the 1980s, the "Geumgang Park Reorganization Project", which has been in progress since 2012, has finally been decided.
Read more
Local Destinations

Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

Haps Staff -
Construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong, Buk-gu, Busan will begin next month.
Read more
Local Destinations

Korea in Photos: Marine City’s Blooming Cherry Blossoms

Johnny Kim -
Take a look at the cherry blossom trees blooming around Daewoo Marina Apartments in Marine City.
Read more
Local Destinations

Daejeo Ecological Park Will Close During Yuchae Flower Season

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will completely close Daejeo Ecological Park from today through April 26.
Read more

The Latest

Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park Temporarily Closed

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
The Eulsukdo Migratory Bird Park has announced a temporary closure due to coronavirus.
Read more

Microsoft Introduces New Microsoft 365 Personal and Family Subscriptions

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
Microsoft has announced the refresh of Office 365 to Microsoft 365, a subscription that will better help people make the most of their time, connect and protect the ones they love, as well as develop and grow.
Read more

Donghae Line Railway from Busan to Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do Will be Completed in 2022

Travel Haps Staff -
A new era of tourism is set to begin in the southeastern portion of the peninsula as the Donghae Line railway from Busan to Samcheok-si, Gangwon-do, will be completed in 2022.
Read more

Overseas Arrival Refuses To Enter a Quarantine Facility at Busan Station

Busan News BeFM News -
An overseas arrival with a residential address in Busan has refused to enter a quarantine facility.
Read more

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Darts Night @ LA Bar & Grill

Events Haps Staff -
For those looking to play darts, every Thursday Night is Darts Night at LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
10.4 ° C
12 °
7 °
46 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
10 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea