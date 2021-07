The opera “The Merry Widow” by Franz Lehár will be performed this weekend as part of the 7th Eulsukdo Opera Festival.

Event Information

July 24, 4:00 p.m. The Merry Widow by Franz Lehár

Tickets: 1st floor 30,000 won, 2nd floor 20,000 won

Venue: Eulsukdo Cultural Center

