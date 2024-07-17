‘Eulsukdo Toddler’s Forest Experience Center’ to be Created for Children

‘Eulsukdo Toddler’s Forest Experience Center’ will be created for children to learn about and experience nature and ecology.

The center, spanning approximately 3,000 square meters, will be completed by the end of the year.

It aims to offer high-quality forest experience programs for children, led by forest education experts.

Situated in the Eulsukdo area, renowned for its natural beauty and ecological resources, the center will allow children to learn and experience nature and ecology, including observing migratory birds.

Currently, Busan operates nine children’s forest experience centers and 36 children’s forests, providing diverse programs facilitated by 71 forest education experts.

Last year, 400,000 people participated in these programs, with numbers increasing annually.

Additionally, the city is constructing a base forest experience education center in Sasang Park, set for completion in 2026, and plans to continue expanding forest experience centers for children.