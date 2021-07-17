Image: City of Busan
European Chamber of Commerce in Korea Delegation Visits Mayor Park

A delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea visited City Hall at 2 pm on Friday to meet with Mayor Park Heong-joon.

ECCK Chairman Dirk Lukat was joined by Christoph Heider, President of the ECCK along with representatives from DNV Korea, Finnair Korea, IKEA, and other European companies in Korea and communicated their intention to cooperate with the city Busan.

After the meeting with Mayor Park, the city of Busan held an investment promotion briefing session for the delegation of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea to explain Busan’s investment environment and projects by industry.   

“Busan is preemptively responding to changes in the industrial environment related to the creation of digital and green port infrastructure. If interested European companies come to Busan, the city will take an active role,” Mayor Park said.

“We ask for a lot of publicity so that the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea will also be interested in Busan and help Busan companies advance into Europe. With this visit as an opportunity, I expect that economic exchanges between Busan and Europe will become more active,” he continued.

The European Chamber of Commerce in Korea (ECCK) is a non-profit organization established in 2012 to support European companies conducting economic activities related to Korea.

Currently, it has about 360 companies and organizations as its members, and it is playing a role in seeking economic cooperation between Korea and Europe by providing a business environment and economic information, policy proposals, and seminars.

 

