The Busan Cinema Center presents its latest retrospective with a feature on European Noir Films.

Audience seats have a safe distance in between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Event Information

Period: June 15 – July 16, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

