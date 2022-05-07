Europe’s Largest Hackathon ‘Junction’ Will be Held in Busan in August

Europe’s largest technology hackathon ‘Junction’ will be held at BEXCO, Busan, in August.

The city of Busan announced that it will hold JUNCTION ASIA 2022, the Asian version of Europe’s largest technology hackathon ‘JUNCTION’, at BEXCO for three days from August 19th.

Hackathon is a compound word of hacking and marathon. Unlike the negative meaning of Internet hacking, a team is formed on a specific problem, digging ceaselessly with pure pleasure, and innovative ideas such as web services or business models are derived. It refers to the creation of new technologies.

‘JUNCTION’ started as a hackathon by the startup club of Aalto University in Helsinki, which launched SLUSH, the world’s largest startup ecosystem event in Finland, and is now the largest hackathon in Europe.

Such ‘Junction’ hackathons have been held in about 10 cities including Seoul under the name of ‘JunctionX’, but ‘Junction Asia’ is the first hackathon event to cover a specific continent this time in Busan.

The main events include thematic workshops on hackathon presentation issues, team building through networking among participants, hackathon for idea discovery and technology development, speed mentoring and entrepreneurship mentoring by the speaker.