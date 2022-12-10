News

Even If The Indoor Mask Mandates Are Lifted, Some Exceptions Will Still Remain

BeFM News

Health authorities are seeking to lift the mask mandate with some exceptions.

The nationwide indoor mask requirement could be downgraded to a recommendation except for high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals and public transportation.

According to a senior official from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country is considering various policies applied overseas.

A roadmap for the lifting of the mandate will be finalized after an expert discussion on the 15th and 26th of this month.

 

