Events Being Held This Weekend to Promote Seafood Consumption

Seafood consumption has been affected lately due to Japan’s plans to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

In response, Busan City is holding a seafood discount event at three locations – the Jagalchi Modern Market, the Sindonga Seafood Market and Millak Raw Fish Market – until this Sunday.

380 seafood stores from 3 main markets, including Jagalchi Market, are participating and until Sunday, depending on how much domestic seafood is purchased customers will be given Onnuri gift vouchers.

The event offers customers purchasing domestic seafood worth 34,000 won or more a 10,000 won Onnuri gift voucher. For those spending 67,000 won or more, they will receive a 20,000 won voucher.