Events in Busan to Check Out This August

The hottest month of the year is here in Busan, and there are great activities to do both indoors and outdoors to keep you cool.

Here are 32 events in Busan to check out next month.

Events in Busan this August

Fly Beyond: ASEAN to Korea

Location: KF ASEAN Culture House

Date: Through August 4

Nam-gu Water Play Carnival

Location: Yongho Starlight Park

Date: Through August 9

Camping and Leisure Expo

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 2-4

Japan Study Abroad Fair

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 3

2024 Night Race In Busan

Location: Gwangalli Beach

Date: August 3

Busan Sound Vacation

Location: MELT

Date: August 3-4

Soundberry Festa

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 10

Awesome Stage

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 10

Psy Summer Swag

Location: Busan Asiad Main Stadium

Date: August 10-11

Beer Bomb in Haeundae

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Date: August 15-18

Busan Heritage Night

Location: Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Korea Meteorological Administration, 40 steps Cultural Center, Busan Citizens Park History Museum Date: August 16-17 Busan Children’s Fair Location: BEXCO Date: August 16-17 Nail Expo Busan Location: BEXCO Date: August 16-18

Busan Indie Connect Festival

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 16-18

Busan International Liquor Expo

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 16-18

Volosi Concert

Location: Busan Citizens’ Hall

Date: August 17

Busan Biennale

Location: Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, HANSUNG1918, and Choryang House

Date: August 17 – October 20

Mad Stars 2024

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 21-23

Busan International Photo Festival

Location: Storage at Pier 1 of Busan Port

Date: August 22 – September 22

Jongmyo Jeryeak

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Date: August 23

1st Book and Content Fair

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 23-25

Busan International Comedy Festival

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Date: August 23 – September 1

Live on Busan – Park Chang-geun Concert

Location: BEXCO Auditorium

Date: August 24

Busan Robot Competition

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 24-25

Shin In Ryu Concert

Location: SangSang Madang Live Hall

Date: August 25

37th International Geological Congress 2024

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 25-31

World Competition Winner Series IV – Kim Yu-been Flute Recital

Location: Busan Cultural Center

Date: August 28

Kazumi Tateishi Trio Concert

Location: Dongnae Cultural Center

Date: August 28

Club D Oasis Pool Pary

Location: Club D Oasis, LCT Waterpark

Date: August 30

Busan Pet Expo

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 30 – September 1

Trot Girls Japan 1st Concert

Location: KBS Busan Hall

Date: August 31

Busan Reptile Fair

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 31 – September 1