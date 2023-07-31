Events in Busan to Check Out This August

The hottest month of the year is here in Busan, and there are great activities to do both indoors and outdoors to keep you cool.
Here are 14 events in Busan to check out next month.
Events in Busan this August
Busan Sea Festival
Date: August 1 – August 6
Location: Haeundae Beach, Dadaepo Beach
PSG vs. Jeonbuk
Date: August 3
Location: Asiad Main Stadium
2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier
Location: Busan Museum
Date: August 4 – September 3
Busan World Disability Conference 2023
Location: BEXCO
Date: August 7-11
Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW
Location: KF ASEAN Culture House
Date: August 10 – October 29
2023 Busan Night Walk
Location: APEC Naru Park, Haeundae
Date: August 12-13
Reptile Fair
Location: BEXCO
Date: August 12-13
Global Healthcare Week
Location: BEXCO
Date: August 17-20
Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge
Location: Busan Cinema Center
Date: August 18-20
Junction Asia 2023
Location: BEXCO
Date: August 18-20
Mad Stars 2022
Date: August 23-25
Location: BEXCO
Busan Indie Connect Festival
Location: BEXCO
Date: August 25-27
Disney in Concert: Beyond the Magic
Location: Busan Citizens Hall
Date: August 26
Psy Summer Swag
Location: Busan Asiad Auxillary Stadium
Date: August 26