Events in Busan to Check Out This August

By Haps Staff

The hottest month of the year is here in Busan, and there are great activities to do both indoors and outdoors to keep you cool.

Here are 14 events in Busan to check out next month.

Events in Busan this August

Busan Sea Festival

Date: August 1 – August 6

Location: Haeundae Beach, Dadaepo Beach

PSG vs. Jeonbuk

Date: August 3

Location: Asiad Main Stadium

2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier

Location: Busan Museum

Date: August 4 – September 3

Busan World Disability Conference 2023

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 7-11

Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW

Location: KF ASEAN Culture House

Date: August 10 – October 29

2023 Busan Night Walk

Location: APEC Naru Park, Haeundae

Date: August 12-13

Reptile Fair

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 12-13

Global Healthcare Week

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 17-20

Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge

Location: Busan Cinema Center

Date: August 18-20

Junction Asia 2023

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 18-20

Mad Stars 2022

Date: August 23-25

Location: BEXCO

Busan Indie Connect Festival

Location: BEXCO

Date: August 25-27

Disney in Concert: Beyond the Magic

Location: Busan Citizens Hall

Date: August 26

Psy Summer Swag

Location: Busan Asiad Auxillary Stadium

Date: August 26

