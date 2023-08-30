20 Events to Check Out in Busan This September

Summer comes to an end in Busan, but September is still full of great events before the fall festival season arrives in October.
Here’s what’s going on around the city to mark on your calendar this month.
Events for September
Busan Dragon Boat Festival
Date: Through September 4
Busan International Food Expo
Date: September 1-3
Marina Chef Challenge
Date: September 1-3
Blue Planet Future Film Festival
Date: September 1-5
Busan International Medical Tourism Convention
Date: September 1-2
Temple Stay Event for Foreigners
Date: September 1-30
Korea Maritime Safety Expo 2023
Date: September 4-6
2023 K-ICT Week in Busan
Date: September 6-8
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra
Date: September 7
Busan Illustration Fair
Date: September 7-10
BOUNCE 2023
Date: September 7-8
Latin Film Festival
Date: September 7-10
Peru BAP Union Tours
Date: September 10-14
Busan International Photo Festival
Date: September 13 – October 12
National Ballet Company – Don Quixote
Date: September 16-17
Deutsche Radio Philharmonie with Son Yeol-eum
Date: September 19
Busan International Architecture Festival
Date: September 20-24
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra
Date: September 22
Busan Pet Show
Date: September 22-24
Busan Cat Show
Date: September 22-24