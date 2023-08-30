Arts & Culture

20 Events to Check Out in Busan This September

By Haps Staff

Summer comes to an end in Busan, but September is still full of great events before the fall festival season arrives in October.

Here’s what’s going on around the city to mark on your calendar this month.

Events for September

Busan Dragon Boat Festival

Date: Through September 4

Busan International Food Expo

Date: September 1-3

Marina Chef Challenge

Date: September 1-3

Blue Planet Future Film Festival

Date: September 1-5

Busan International Medical Tourism Convention

Date: September 1-2

Temple Stay Event for Foreigners

Date: September 1-30

Korea Maritime Safety Expo 2023

Date: September 4-6

2023 K-ICT Week in Busan

Date: September 6-8

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Date: September 7

Busan Illustration Fair

Date: September 7-10

BOUNCE 2023

Date: September 7-8

Latin Film Festival

Date: September 7-10

Peru BAP Union Tours

Date: September 10-14

Busan International Photo Festival

Date: September 13 – October 12

National Ballet Company – Don Quixote

Date: September 16-17

Deutsche Radio Philharmonie with Son Yeol-eum

Date: September 19

Busan International Architecture Festival

Date: September 20-24

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra

Date: September 22

Busan Pet Show

Date: September 22-24

Busan Cat Show

Date: September 22-24

