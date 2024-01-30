Events to Look Forward to in February in Busan

After a relatively quiet beginning to the new year, things pick up this month in Busan with some great events around the city.

Here are 10 events to look forward to in February to mark on your calendar.

February Festivals and Events in Busan

Haeundae Music Festival

Period: Through February 3

Venue: Haeundae Culture Center

Korea Coffee Championships and SCA Market

Period: February 1-4

Venue: BEXCO

Haps-ECCK-Gorilla New Year’s Networking Night

Period: February 2

Venue: Gorilla Brewing

Saturday Performances of Traditional Music and Dance

Period: Every Saturday

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center

Lunar New Year’s

Period: February 9-12

Lunar New Year Performance of Traditional Music and Dance

Period: February 10

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

2,000 Drone Show For Lunar New Year’s

ITTF World Championships

Period: February 16-25

Venue: BEXCO

25th Suyeong Traditional Daljip Nori

Period: February 24

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

Busan Metropolitan Chorus Concert with Guest Conductor Grant Gershon

Period: February 29

Venue: Busan National Gugak Center