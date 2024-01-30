Events to Look Forward to in February in Busan

After a relatively quiet beginning to the new year, things pick up this month in Busan with some great events around the city.
Here are 10 events to look forward to in February to mark on your calendar.
February Festivals and Events in Busan
Haeundae Music Festival
Period: Through February 3
Venue: Haeundae Culture Center
Korea Coffee Championships and SCA Market
Period: February 1-4
Venue: BEXCO
Haps-ECCK-Gorilla New Year’s Networking Night
Period: February 2
Venue: Gorilla Brewing
Saturday Performances of Traditional Music and Dance
Period: Every Saturday
Venue: Busan National Gugak Center
Lunar New Year’s
Period: February 9-12
Lunar New Year Performance of Traditional Music and Dance
Period: February 10
Venue: Gwangalli Beach
2,000 Drone Show For Lunar New Year’s
Period: Every Saturday
Venue: Busan National Gugak Center
ITTF World Championships
Period: February 16-25
Venue: BEXCO
25th Suyeong Traditional Daljip Nori
Period: February 24
Venue: Gwangalli Beach
Busan Metropolitan Chorus Concert with Guest Conductor Grant Gershon
Period: February 29
Venue: Busan National Gugak Center