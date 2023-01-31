Events to Look Forward to in February in Busan

After a relatively quiet beginning to the new year, things pick up this month in Busan with some great events around the city.

Here are 13 events to look forward to in February to mark on your calendar.

February Festivals and Events in Busan

Busan Baby Fair & Early Childhood Education Supplies Exhibition

Check out the latest needs for your toddlers.

Period: February 2-5

Venue: BEXCO

BWC Wedding Fair

All your wedding needs in one place.

Period: February 4-5

Venue: BEXCO

Show Me the Money Concert

The 11th edition concert of the popular music show.

Period: February 4

Venue: KBS Hall

Jeongwol Daeboreum

In-person events will open in Busan for the first time in 4 years, celebrating the first full moon of the year

Period: February 5

Venue: Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach, Yongho Starlight Park, Samnak Ecological Park, Haeundae Beach

ECCK New Year’s Networking Night

Join like-minded business people for a night of networking with the European Chamber of Commerce.

Period: February 9

Venue: Gorilla Brewing

Dracula

A Korean version of the popular musical.

Period: February 10-12

Venue: Sohyang Theater

Busan Camping and Leisure Expo

Get ready for summer camping with tons of great gear on display.

Period: February 10-12

Venue: BEXCO

Jang Yoon-jung

Two live afternoon concerts take place by the charming Korean singer.

Period: February 11

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

Younha

YH returns to Busan for an evening show on February 18.

Period: February 18

Venue: BEXCO Auditorium

2023 Drone Show

One of the country’s largest drone shows the latest technology.

Period: February 23-25

Venue: BEXCO

Maksim Mrvica

Known for his ability to play classical crossover music, his 2003 album The Piano Player brought him international acclaim and a wide-following in Asia.

Period: February 25

Venue: BEXCO

Lee Solomon’s First Solo Concert

The popular singer holds two performances at Shinan Card Hall.

Period: February 25-26

Venue: Sohyang Theater

Lacuna

The indie rock band comes to town for a February 25 concert.

Period: February 25

Venue: KT&G Samsung Madong Live Hall