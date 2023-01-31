Events to Look Forward to in February in Busan

After a relatively quiet beginning to the new year, things pick up this month in Busan with some great events around the city.
Here are 13 events to look forward to in February to mark on your calendar.
February Festivals and Events in Busan
Busan Baby Fair & Early Childhood Education Supplies Exhibition
Check out the latest needs for your toddlers.
Period: February 2-5
Venue: BEXCO
BWC Wedding Fair
All your wedding needs in one place.
Period: February 4-5
Venue: BEXCO
Show Me the Money Concert
The 11th edition concert of the popular music show.
Period: February 4
Venue: KBS Hall
Jeongwol Daeboreum
In-person events will open in Busan for the first time in 4 years, celebrating the first full moon of the year
Period: February 5
Venue: Gwangalli Beach, Dadaepo Beach, Yongho Starlight Park, Samnak Ecological Park, Haeundae Beach
ECCK New Year’s Networking Night
Join like-minded business people for a night of networking with the European Chamber of Commerce.
Period: February 9
Venue: Gorilla Brewing
Dracula
A Korean version of the popular musical.
Period: February 10-12
Venue: Sohyang Theater
Busan Camping and Leisure Expo
Get ready for summer camping with tons of great gear on display.
Period: February 10-12
Venue: BEXCO
Jang Yoon-jung
Two live afternoon concerts take place by the charming Korean singer.
Period: February 11
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
Younha
YH returns to Busan for an evening show on February 18.
Period: February 18
Venue: BEXCO Auditorium
2023 Drone Show
One of the country’s largest drone shows the latest technology.
Period: February 23-25
Venue: BEXCO
Maksim Mrvica
Known for his ability to play classical crossover music, his 2003 album The Piano Player brought him international acclaim and a wide-following in Asia.
Period: February 25
Venue: BEXCO
Lee Solomon’s First Solo Concert
The popular singer holds two performances at Shinan Card Hall.
Period: February 25-26
Venue: Sohyang Theater
Lacuna
The indie rock band comes to town for a February 25 concert.
Period: February 25
Venue: KT&G Samsung Madong Live Hall